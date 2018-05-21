As you can see, there are lots of smiles and plenty of heart at the Little Hearts Big Smiles 5K fundraiser. In the foreground wearing the green T-shirts are members of Team Braydyn, who along with Braydyn, brought rays of sunshine to an overcast morning.

Prior to the start of the 5K, Team Captain Sarah Wertz, left, is joined by team member and supporter Helen Rowlands. Wertz, who has Cerebral Palsy, was nevertheless able to walk the route and reach the finish line.

The ninth Little Hearts Big Smiles (LHBS) 5K fundraiser held Saturday raised $8,500 from registrations, pre-registrations and sponsorships. “It’s really great. The community is really getting behind it,” said Chastity Flanigan with LHBS. About 250 to 300 walkers and runners took part despite a threat of rain. Members of the Wilmington High School football team assisted with handing out medals at the finish line. The money raised will go toward finishing up the final phase of the all-children handicap accessible playground off Fife Avenue. This phase includes family-style handicap accessible restrooms. For more photos, please see inside today’s News Journal and also at wnewsj.com .