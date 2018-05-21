Muni court: Sentenced handed down for variety of offenses

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following contains people who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 7 and May 18:

• Mark Bigger, 30, of Wilmington, two counts of theft, marijuana possession, resisting arrest, sentenced to 450 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,650, assessed $500 court costs. Bigger must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $800 of fine. Bigger must complete 200 hours of community service, writer a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them. Bigger must register/complete 180 Institute. Additional charges of resisting arrest, drug instrument possession, marijuana possession, and domestic violence were dismissed.

• Jacob Henderson, 19, of Mount Orab, vehicular manslaughter, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2020, fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. Henderson must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. Driving privileges and early termination of suspension may be considered after Jan. 1, 2019.

• Alonzo Gilmore, 46, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, intimidation of a witness, sentenced to 360 days in jail (145 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $250 court costs. Gilmore must have no contact with the victim and pay $635 in restitution.

• Wesley Wright, 25, of Morrow, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, trespassing, sentenced to 210 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $250 court costs. Wright must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them. Probation to assess for treatment alternative to jail.

• Brittney Adams, 30, of Wilmington, theft, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 210 days in jail (suspended), fined $300, assessed $250 court costs. Adams must take part in supervised probation, must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $80 in restitution. Additional charges of drug instrument possession and marijuana possession were dismissed.

• C. William Morris, 29, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs.

• Angela Cordy, 41, theft, having an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, sentenced to 180 days in jail, assessed $150 court costs, assessed $125 court costs. Probation to assess Cordy for treatment.

• Jonathon Everhart, 47, of Washington Court House, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 180 days in jail (163 suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Everhart shall not commit any further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. Everhart must reside outside of Clinton County and may only come for court hearings.

• Kyle Hargrave, 37, of Sabina, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from May 17, 2018 to May 16, 2019, fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Driving privileges granted effective May 31, 2018, ALS vacated, and operator’s license shall be destroyed. Additional charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, littering, two counts of obstructing official business, and marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Chris Williams, 50, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), fined $375, assessed $125 court costs. Williams must take part in non-reporting probation for two years, operator’s license ordered destroyed, driving privileges granted effective May 31, 2018. ALS vacated. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, going 50 in a 35 mph speed zone and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Thomas Crank, 27, of Wilmington, child endangerment, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $250 court costs. Crank must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $500 of fine. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Darrius White, 24, of Hilliard, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from May 9, 2018 to May 8, 2019 fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. White must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, take part in a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol/abusive drugs. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine and grant driving privileges effective May 21, 2018.

• Thomas Littler, 42, of Wilmington, dangerous drug possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Littler must take part in supervised probation. Probation is to assess defendant for treatment.

• Brandon Leonard, 31, of Wilmington, theft, two counts of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,300, assessed $375 court costs. Leonard must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $800 of fine. Leonard must complete 200 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them and pay $149.29 in restitution. Two additional theft charges, a driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine charge, a seat belt violation and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed. Leonard must register/complete 180 Institute.

• Joshua Burt, 33, of Franklin, criminal damages, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), assessed $125 court costs. Burt must pay $100 in restitution to the victim.

• Joshua Brannon, 36, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Brannon must take part in supervised probation, complete 100 hours of community services, write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them. If compliant, the court will suspend $500 of fine. Additional charges of drug instrument possession and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Eric Fogle, 25, of Grove City, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 4, 2018 to June 3, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Fogle must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. Driving privileges granted effective June 17, 2018. ALS vacated. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Michael Sholler, 42, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 120 days in jail, assessed $250 court costs. A drug instrument possession charge and a trespassing charge were dismissed.

• Erin Johnson, 40, of Peebles, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), assessed $125 court costs. Johnson must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Patricia Liming, 25, of Wilmington, child endangerment, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs.

• Joshua Gray, 20, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $125 court costs. Gray must write a letter of apology and pay $300 to the victim, and complete two years of non-reporting probation.

• Michael Carson, 31, of Midland, three counts of drug instrument possession, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $375 court costs. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• Brian Applegate, 39, of Sabina, two counts of drug instrument possession, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $300, assessed $250 court costs.

• Taylor Bailey, 21, of Hillsboro, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Bailey must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

• Beecher Barnett, 45, of Leesburg, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Barnett must take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and must complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $200 of fine. ALS vacated. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• James Williams II, 22, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Williams must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

