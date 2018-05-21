Clinton-Massie to seek new tax issue; announces possible cuts

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie school board announced Monday night that a levy will again be placed on the November ballot to ask for a revenue increase.

Board President Jeremy Lamb said at this time the type of levy and the amount requested are still in the process of being determined.

The board also released a list of proposed job and service cuts being contemplated between now and the 2019-20 school year to limit deficit spending and maintain fiscal solvency. The board cautioned the list is fluid, but that it provides insight into the decisions district leadership is facing.

The list includes: three middle school English language arts teaching positions; a reduction in force (RIF) of the agricultural education position (the position would be offered to Great Oaks for school year ’19-’20); an RIF of the high school computer teaching position (the position would be offered to Great Oaks for school year ’19-’20); and elimination of high school busing.

The list also includes: all activity expenses will be covered by player fees; an RIF of one industrial arts position; an RIF of one elementary art position; and reduce counseling staff by one. Due to the Monday night press deadline, there will be more on the list to be reported in the Wednesday News Journal.

