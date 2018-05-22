Hillsboro man killed in one-vehicle wreck

A Hillsboro man was killed Friday evening in a one-vehicle wreck near Greenfield, authorities said Monday.

Timothy Paul Boris Jr., 37, of Hillsboro, was pronounced dead after his vehicle struck a tree on Martinsburg Road near Limes Road in Madison Township, according to Dispatcher Kayla Hilderbrand of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post.

Hilderbrand said the wreck occurred around 7:40 p.m. Friday when Boris’ vehicle veered into the oncoming lane and off the left side of the road, striking a tree. According to Hilderbrand, Boris was not wearing his seatbelt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage, according to Hilderbrand.

Hilderbrand said investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

The matter remains under investigation.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Authorities responded Friday evening to Martinsburg Road after a one-car accident reportedly claimed the life of a Hillsboro man. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_fmartinsburg-road.jpg Authorities responded Friday evening to Martinsburg Road after a one-car accident reportedly claimed the life of a Hillsboro man. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

State patrol: Car veered off road, struck tree