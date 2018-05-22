Laurels celebrates Nursing Home Week

The Laurels of Blanchester kicked off Nursing Home Week with many themes and events. The events were held May 14 through 18. Nursing Home Week is celebrated annually at The Laurels of Blanchester with the community, staff, guests and their families. The Laurels of Blanchester would like to thank all who participated and volunteered their time. The photos show staff and guests enjoying Disney Day at the Laurels.

The Laurels of Blanchester kicked off Nursing Home Week with many themes and events. The events were held May 14 through 18. Nursing Home Week is celebrated annually at The Laurels of Blanchester with the community, staff, guests and their families. The Laurels of Blanchester would like to thank all who participated and volunteered their time. The photos show staff and guests enjoying Disney Day at the Laurels.

The Laurels of Blanchester kicked off Nursing Home Week with many themes and events. The events were held May 14 through 18. Nursing Home Week is celebrated annually at The Laurels of Blanchester with the community, staff, guests and their families. The Laurels of Blanchester would like to thank all who participated and volunteered their time. The photos show staff and guests enjoying Disney Day at the Laurels.