Four set to be You-Turn graduates

WILMINGTON – The four participants scheduled to graduate next month from the You-Turn Recovery Docket will take the number to 13 local residents who have successfully completed the minimum 18-month drug program since its inception in late 2014.

The fourth graduation ceremony is open to the public and will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 1 at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St..

The event will celebrate the successes of the graduates as well as the progress of the other participants in the specialized drug docket certified by the Ohio Supreme Court and initiated by long-time Clinton County Common Pleas Court Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck within his court.

“I encourage the general public to attend this opportunity to share in the achievements of these individuals and to congratulate them as well,” Rudduck said.

As previously announced, special speaker will be Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon L. Kennedy, who has been a member of the state’s highest court since 2012.

Musical inspiration at the ceremony will once again be provided by Timbre Hitch, the musical duo that is also associated with the operations of Tanager House, the women’s recovery residence in downtown Wilmington.

You-Turn Recovery Docket participants are supervised by the judge as the head of a treatment team which also includes court supervision officers and area alcohol and drug treatment providers. The team meets the first and third afternoons of each month before status review hearings for participants that are held en masse in the Clinton County Common Pleas Courtroom and are open to the public.

Many people from the community regularly attend the status review hearings to lend support to the participants, including those from local churches and others battling addiction who want to share their stories and offer encouragement.

To ensure accountability, participants are regularly and randomly tested for substance use, rewarded for meeting goals, and sanctioned for not meeting clearly stated obligations.

For more information on the docket, go to www.you-turn-drug-docket.org, follow it on Facebook at You-Turn Recovery Docket, like it on Twitter at You-Turn@UturnDrugDocket, or contact supervision officer Ka’Shira Myburgh at 937-382-8686, ext. 1137, or by email at kashira@clintoncountycourts.org.

