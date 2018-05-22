Muni court dispositions continued

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 7 and May 18:

• Leslie Bradley-Branham, 21, of West Chester, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Bradley-Branham must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. A drug paraphernalia charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Mariah Mider, 26, of Martinsville, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $125 court costs. If Mider is compliant with the mental health program, the court will suspend $100 of fine. A no operator’s license charge and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Norman Tumbleson, 76, of Wilmington, having a physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Tumbleson must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

• Destiny Tedrick, 26, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $125 court costs. Tedrick must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and have no contact with the victim.

• Danielle Smith, 26, of Washington Court House, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The was amended from an attempting to commit an offense charge.

• Bryan Simmons, 37, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to ten days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Simmons must write a letter of apology to the victim and complete diversion. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Charlene Gustin, 50, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Gustin must complete two years of non-reporting probation.

• Hilary Levandofsky, 39, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Levandofsky must complete two years of non-reporting probation.

• Joseph Reifenberger, 40, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Reifenberger must complete two years of non-reporting probation.

• Heather Camp, 32, of Clarksville, dangerous drugs, drug possession, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $300, assessed $250 court costs. Camp must commit no further offenses for the rest of the year. Additional charges of two counts of drug paraphernalia, drug possession and driving under suspension were dismissed

• Marina Lynch, 20, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to seven days in jail, assessed $125 court costs. A resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

• Anthony Woody Jr., 38, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to six days in jail, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Kathy Wolfrom, 47, of Stafford, theft, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Wolfrom must have no contact with the victim and pay $74.69 in restitution.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_Court-News_cmyk-6.jpg