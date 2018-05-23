Laurel Oaks students earn medals at state leadership conference

WILMINGTON — Three Laurel Oaks students — two from Wilmington and one from Clinton-Massie — in the Early Childhood Education program recently competed in the Ohio Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership Conference and earned medals for their events.

Courtney Lamb, Laurel Oaks junior from Clinton-Massie along with Jaebreon Burns and Saundra Shannon, seniors from Wilmington each earned a Silver Medal for the event Curriculum Unit Development. Saundra Shannon also earned a Gold Medal and a trophy for best in the State for Specific Task Assessment Kit.

Participants had to create educational plans for preschoolers and then present their plans to a panel of evaluators. The students were judged in a 100-point scale on their knowledge of the material, their presentation, and whether their plans are developmentally appropriate for their students.

FCCLA is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences education in public and private school through grade 12. Since 1945, FCCLA members have been making a different in their families, careers, and communities by addressing important personal, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

