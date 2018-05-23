Ohio man receives 6 months jail over school shooting threat

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 20-year-old man who threatened a shooting at an Ohio high school has been sentenced to six months in jail.

The Blade reports Christian Costet was sentenced Tuesday in Toledo after previously pleading no contest to inducing panic.

Police arrested Costet in February after a parent reported to police that students had seen a Facebook group message from Costet threatening to “hit up” Waite High School in Toledo if a girl didn’t agree to have sex with his friend.

Costet also posted photos of him holding what turned out to be a non-functional replica firearm later found at an abandoned home.

Costet’s attorney says his client never intended to harm anyone and made a joke “in very poor taste.” Costet said in court that he regrets his mistake.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/