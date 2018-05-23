Lions welcome new members

Wilmington Lions Club Immediate Past District Governor Lion Gary De Fayette inducted two new members into the club at the Monday, May 21 meeting. On Thursday, the club will observe its 84th year anniversary of service to the Wilmington community and the world through its donations to Lions Clubs International. The club was chartered May 24, 1934. From left are De Fayette, (Proxy) Sponsor Lion Bev. Beireis, Lion James Bisig, Lion Robby Lann and his sponsor Lion Bob Wilson.

