Wilmington children reconnect during Step-up Day

WILMINGTON — Elementary principals say they’re pleased with Student Step-up Day on Monday when students had the chance to spend the morning and eat lunch at their new grade-level center buildings.

East End Elementary School Principal Jen Martin reported to the school board that students got to practice with buses for next year’s Carousel Plan pickup for arrival and dismissal.

In addition, students got to meet their new peers; participated in team-building activities with their new peers; and also got to eat lunch and mingle with each other, said Martin.

At the end of the transition activities, the building principal held a closing and students got to turn and talk with a partner about what their favorite part of the day was, she said.

A common theme among the students, said the principal, was they got to meet new friends.

Denver Place Elementary School Principal Karen Long said after her students returned to Denver and wrote about their visits, recurring comments on those papers were ‘I got to see my cousin who goes to another school,’ or ‘I got to see an old friend who I hadn’t seen in a while.’

Educators knew such connections would be a benefit of grade-level centers, said Long, and “sure enough” it was one of the things students brought up.

Martin mentioned a transition event held earlier in the month: Grade-level center open houses for parents and students. During that evening activity, students participated in a scavenger hunt around the new building to help them feel comfortable; they met new teachers; and they ended the night with a Popsicle.

High School Principal Stephanie Walker, who is resigning effective July 31, reported that at the end of the seniors’ last day this week they were accorded a Walk of Fame. This is where everyone lines the hallways and the seniors have one last walk of the halls of WHS.

Walker said she saw lots of tears in seniors’ eyes as they walked around the building.

Other resignations as the school year wraps up are WHS multi-handicap teacher Cynthia Morris, East End teacher Grace Stock, speech therapist Emily Schmetzer, WHS language arts teacher James Cutlip, WHS intervention specialist Mike Nartker, and mechanic Jerry Mendenhall.

Aaron Veatch was employed for next school year as a Wilmington Middle School social studies teacher.

The board approved these donations: $500 from Smith-Feike-Minton Inc. to Wilmington Middle School Project Trust; $222 from We Help Others (these funds will be used to help with Chromebook fees for students in need); and a Getzen trumpet (valued at $150) from Tabetha Adams.

Holmes Elementary School Principal Cortney Karshner-Rethmel recognized Holmes Singing Club members. Once a week they come to school early to practice. Their performances have included the HoliDazzle parade, Dayton Dragons baseball, and a local basketball game.

Some members of the Holmes Singing Club are, kneeling from left, Nathan Ritze, Joe Edwards and Carter Bisig; and standing from left, Samantha Vaughn, Samantha Reynolds, Alexa Guevara, Elizabeth Gordley and Emily Andrews. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_DSC_0175.jpg Some members of the Holmes Singing Club are, kneeling from left, Nathan Ritze, Joe Edwards and Carter Bisig; and standing from left, Samantha Vaughn, Samantha Reynolds, Alexa Guevara, Elizabeth Gordley and Emily Andrews. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal