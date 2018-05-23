Sheriff’s: Narcotics found in vehicles

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 1:41 a.m. on May 12, during a traffic stop on State Route 73 South near Dailey Road in Wilmington, deputies located narcotics in the vehicle.

• At 6:30 a.m. on May 13, a 26-year-old Lynchburg female reported she was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance as she slept on a couch at a Wilmington residence. Deputies seized a thin green jumpsuit as evidence.

• At 2:40 a.m. on May 12, during a business check at a restaurant on U.S. 68 North, a vehicle was located in the parking lot after business hours. Upon further inspection, deputies found narcotics inside the vehicle. The report lists a yellow bag with a crystal substance and a meth pipe as being seized.

• Deputies received a report of a male subject pumping at a station in Midland and then left without paying. The report indicates the suspect pumped $54.37 and was observed by a witness stopping his car and putting his plates back on the car.

• At 4:31 p.m. on May 12, deputies arrested a female subject at the 3900 block of State Route 730 in Wilmington after drugs and drug instruments were located at the scene. According to the report, two blue pills, two white pills, and two hypodermic needles were seized.

