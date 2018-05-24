Local WC students earn recognition

WILMINGTON — A number of area residents attending Wilmington College earned recognition earlier this spring at the 37th annual Student Honors Convocation.

They include:

BLANCHESTER – Cascie A. Powles, senior, N State Route 133., Quaker Impact Award.

CLARKSVILLE – Andrew Hall, senior, Spring Hill Rd., top academic award for Exercise Science; and Jamie Nichole Louderback, senior, State Route 350 W., top academic award for Social Work and Green Key Society.

GREENFIELD – Tara Ann Karnes, senior, Karnes Rd., top academic award for Accounting and Quaker Impact Award; and Samantha Rowe, senior, N 6th St., top academic award for Education/Early Childhood and Green Key Society.

JAMESTOWN – Katelyn Combs, junior, Glenwood Dr., Green Key Society; and Jessica Fair, junior, N. Limestone St., Green Key Society.

LEESBURG – Danielle D. Butler, senior, US Route 63 North., top academic award for Biology/Self-Designed Major: Biotechnology and Green Key Society; and Brittany Cox, senior, Caplinger Ln., Green Key Society.

LYNCHBURG – Lindsey Rosselott, senior, Wise Rd., top academic award for Biology/Health Science; Allyson R. Schaefer, senior, Church St., top academic award for Criminal Justice, Quaker Impact Award and Green Key Society; Molly Pratt, senior, Shaffer Rd., top academic award for Art; and Jacob C. Wilson, senior, Spilker Road., Green Key Society.

MIDLAND – Lila L. Kincaid, senior, Frazier Rd., Quaker Impact Award and Green Key Society.

MORROW – Shiloh Day, senior, Zoar Rd., Top academic award for English and Green Key Society.

PLEASANT PLAIN – Amber Chaney, senior, Long Spurling Rd., Green Key Society.

SABINA – Joshua Myles Stackhouse, senior, Sabina Rd., top academic award for Education/Middle Childhood; Lindsay B. Cater, senior, Old Charleston Rd., Green Key Society; and Crystal Walters, senior, Thorpe Rd., Green Key Society.

WILMINGTON – David Henry, senior, Rovente Ave., Dr. Elizabeth S. Kinzig Award and Quaker Impact Award; Baylah A. Arehart, senior, Wilson Rd., Quaker Impact Award; and Luke Creditt, senior, W Truesdell St., Green Key Society; Kristin T. Gauche, senior, Berlin Rd., Green Key Society; Alyssa Victoria Gomez, junior, Kentucky Ave., Green Key Society; Sawyer L. Hooper, senior, Ridge Rd., Quaker Impact Award; Savannah Jo Hooper, senior, Ridge Rd., Green Key Society; Kati Ann Baker McFarlane, senior, Hale Road., Green Key Society; Aubrey N. Richardson, senior, SR 22/3 W., Quaker Impact Award and Green Key Society; Shiree Robinson, senior, West Truesdell St., Green Key Society; and Carley G. Wilson, senior, Rombach Ave., Green Key Society.

XENIA – Lauren M. Brickey, senior, Pueblo Dr., Green Key Society.

The Quaker Impact Award recognizes seniors who have a GPA of 2.75 or better, who have participated and demonstrated significant leadership within college organizations and extracurricular activities, who have (are) engaged in community involvement, and who have demonstrated future leadership ability and/or potential during his or her time at Wilmington College. Faculty and staff members nominated these students.

The Green Key, the College’s honor society founded in May 1951, was organized to recognize superior scholarship by students from Wilmington College in the years following accreditation by the North Central Association of Secondary Schools and Colleges in 1944. Dr. Samuel Marble, 12th president of Wilmington College, encouraged the founding of this society.

