Lions learn about companion dogs

WILMINGTON — Truie Davis spoke about her life as a blind person and her association with Pilot Dogs, Inc during the May 21 meeting of the Wilmington Lions Club.

In 1970 at the age of 20 she lost her vision. Sometime later she was trained to use her first guide dog and has since had six companion dogs.

Truie shared her experiences of being able to work and maintain full-time employment and to have a happy and productive life because of her guide dogs.

Pilot Dogs is a non-profit 501(c)3 charity organization chartered in 1950 and based in Columbus. In their facilities students and their guide dogs are trained.

The student training, with their dog, lasts three weeks.

The Lions of Ohio are the primary supporters of Pilot Dogs who rely entirely on public contributions to operate their organization. The Wilmington Lions Club working with Truie tosponsor a Pilot Dog Convention scheduled for June 13-15, 2019.

Blind people and their companion dogs will be coming to the Cincinnati area from across the United States. Plans include a picnic, an obstacle course and awards for the participants. Lions clubs from Cincinnati and Dayton are expected to work together for a successful convention.

Truie Davis spoke about companion dogs at the Lions Club meeting. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_lions-davis.jpeg Truie Davis spoke about companion dogs at the Lions Club meeting. Courtesy photo