ECMS students earn many honors

East Clinton Middle School held its Academic Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, May 23 in the middle school gym. VFW winners were (in no particular order) Paige Harrell, Josie Runk, Tessa Bosier, Jon Fast, Michael Horn, Ana Malone, Kenton Deaton, Justin Arnold, Jayson Edison and Van Frye, shown with teacher Peggy Jeffries and VFW representative Brady Stevens. More photos of ECMS students who earned 2017-18 honors will appear in the News Journal at a later date.

Project Trust Award Winner is Peyton Garen, shown with Mrs. Lynch, Coordinator.

Sixth Grade Perfect Attendance all year was earned by Kaden Hiles, Dylan Arnold, Hayden Beiting, Aaron Rolfe, Liam McPherson, Austin Hodson and Aiden Walker.

Seventh Grade Perfect Attendance all year was earned by Megan Tong.

8th Grade Perfect Attendance all year was earned by Jenna Stanley, Chris Norman and Arwen Griffith.

Sixth-graders earning Straight A honor roll all year are Hayden Beiting, Megan Hadley, Emmy Chamblis, McKayla Long, Molly Seabaugh, Abbi Reynolds

Seventh-graders who earned Straight A honor roll all year are Lex Frye and also Reagan Watkins (not pictured).

Eighth-graders earning Straight A honor roll all year are Jenna Stanley, Justin Arnold and Carah Anteck.

BETA Club honorees are Alexis Fair, Regan Walker, Jenna Stanley, Justin Arnold, Tessa Bosier, Lydia Kessler, Shane Lynch and Araura Fair.

Sixth Grade Band Bronze Chunking Winners are Natalie Anderson, Dylan Arnold, Aiden Walker, Nick Gates, Seth Rowley, Kaileiana Pennisten and Georgia Looper.

PE Award winners with Mr. Miller are Anthony Allbright, Jaden Singleton, Coya McClaskie, Skylar Slagle, Libby Evanshine, Carah Anteck and Molly Seabaugh.

