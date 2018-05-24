WPD responds to overdoses

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police and emergency services responded to a reported overdose-related death at the 600 block of Bernice Street at 6:39 a.m. on May 14. A 45-year-old male resident was listed as the deceased. Authorities seized a cell phone and a glass pipe from the scene.

• Police and emergency services responded to the 1-99 block of Clark Street on a reported overdose at 2:03 a.m. on May 14. A 37-year-old female is listed as a suspect. According to the report, police seized metal spoons, an MK Zipper bag, a hypodermic needle, and a clear bag with a green/white powder.

• At 10:41 a.m. on May 20, an officer responded to the 500 block of Valley Street to do a welfare check on a dog that was whining. Upon arrival, police saw a glass pipe on the residence’s window ledge. As the officer said hello to a female resident, she acted startled and after observing that it was an officer she “immediately grabbed the glass pipe and hid it.” Police spoke to her and she said it was hers. The officer observed it had a strong marijuana odor and there was a residue. The pipe was seized by the officer and the female, a 56-year-old from Waynesville, was cited for marijuana drug paraphernalia possession. The suspect was discovered to have an outstanding warrant from the Waynesville PD.

• At 9:27 p.m. on May 18, police located two subjects in the park on Marlena Drive while on patrol. According to the report, the officer asked what they were doing and they advised they were just talking. Upon getting closer, the officer smelled marijuana coming from their direction. When the officer asked if they had marijuana, one of the subjects — a 24-year-old Clarksville male — advised he had some and took out a small bag of marijuana. The male was issued a court summons for marijuana possession. The two were advised that the park closed at dark and the two left on foot.

• At 9:43 a.m. on May 14, a 37-year-old female reported damage had been done to her truck at her residence at the 300 block of Nunn Avenue. The caller reported the damage was caused when a bicycle hit it. Police took photos of the damage. There is no known suspect at this time.

• At 2:11 p.m. on May 14, police responded to an elementary school in reference to a child abuse incident that allegedly took place at the child’s residence. A 32-year-old male and a 29-year-old female are listed as suspects.

• At 7:39 p.m. on May 14, police received a report of a juvenile being assaulted around Marlena Drive.

• At 5:37 p.m. on May 15, a 45-year-old female reported another violation protection order. A 46-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• At 8:48 p.m. on May 15, police responded to a hit/skip on North Walnut Street. According to the report, the damage was done to the driver side, driver side rear corner and the driver side rear tire. A maroon vehicle is suspected of causing the damage and it didn’t stop after the accident.

• At 7:43 a.m. on May 16, police responded to the 500 block of Oakridge Drive on the report of a suspicious subject dressed as a pirate and carrying around a machete. The officers patrolled the area but were unable to locate the individual.

• At 10:23 a.m. on May 17, police received a call from a 67-year-old Clarksville male who advised that a Doan Street resident told him they saw a black male subject attempting to break into the rear door of another Doan Street residence. The 67-year-old is listed as the owner of the property. Police checked the area and did not locate the subject but a screwdriver was located stuck in the frame of the rear door. The screwdriver was collected as evidence. The house was a rental property and is currently vacated, according to the report.

• At 11:33 a.m. on May 17, a business on Rombach Avenue reported an LG 43-inch flat-screen TV and an Xbox One were stolen.

• At 2:32 p.m. on May 17, a 77-year-old female reported her acoustic left-handed guitar and guitar bag were missing from her residence at the 400 block of North Wood Street.

• Police responded to the park on North South Street at 12:08 a.m. on May 19, on the report of two subjects sleeping in the gazebo. Police came into contact with a 32-year-old Hillsboro male and a 26-year-old Wilmington male. The two advised they were homeless. The two were asked to leave the park and they compiled.

• At 7:34 a.m. on May 20, a 31-year-old male reported items were stolen from his vehicle at his residence at the 500 block of Valley Street. According to the report, the victim’s wallet was stolen which contained $30 in cash and various cards.

• At 3:41 p.m. on May 20, police received a burglary report that took place at the 1000 block of Southridge Avenue. According to the report, a white cardboard box with assorted jewelry, a window AC unit, and some ball caps were taken. A 23-year-old female is listed as the victim.

• At 7:29 p.m. on May 20, police responded to a property damage complaint at the 200 block of Prairie Avenue. A 54-year-old female resident told the officer she was having issues with a 47-year-old male. She advised at around 9:30 a.m. that morning, he knocked on her door and, when she didn’t answer, he started yelling. According to the report, he advised her “she would be sorry.” The male subject left after several minutes. Later in the evening, the victim discovered both passenger side tires on her car were flat.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Kenneth Markland, 31, of Sterling, Kentucky, was charged with alleged theft.

• Jess Colegrove, 40, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

• Angela Cordy, 41, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

• Heather Camp, 32, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instrument possession.

• Tyler Roeper, 20, of Blanchester, was charged with alleged theft.

• Todd Hedges, 44, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged probation violation.

• Ricky Mills, 44, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged domestic violence.

• Monte Colwell, 61, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged criminal trespass.

• Christopher Conger, 26, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged child endangerment and marijuana drug paraphernalia.

• Chad Tyo, 43, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged reckless criminal trespass.

• Heather Sheets, 34, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly violating a protection order.

• Alon Russell, 47, of Xenia, was charged with allegedly obstructing official business, resisting arrest, two counts of having weapons while under disability, drug possession, and two counts of carrying a concealed handgun.

• David Harnish, 37, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged O.V.I., operating under a license forfeiture suspension, operating under a non-compliance suspension, a marked lanes violation, and drug abuse instrument possession.

• Lucus Fahrubel, 25, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged domestic violence.

• Dashawn Goings, 26, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged domestic violence and resisting arrest.

• Nathan Willoughby, 24, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

• Caitlin Koch, 18, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged domestic violence.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_WPD-Badge-7.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574