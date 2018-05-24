Robber of convenience store in Wilmington gets prison-diversion sentence

WILMINGTON — A woman who robbed a local convenience store last September has received an initial sentence that turns her away from prison and to a residency period at the STAR Community Justice Center.

On a Saturday morning, Amanda Foley, 31, robbed Shop & Go Food Mart located in Wilmington at the corner of West Locust Street and Wayne Road (State Route 73 West). Police caught her a short while later.

In sentencing Foley, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck said she has a limited misdemeanor criminal history. He noted prosecution agrees community control sanctions are appropriate if successful completion of the STAR program is required.

A bed will become available June 13 at STAR, where Foley has been assessed to be a suitable participant.

The two-year term of community controls also includes a suspended six-month jail term, with credit granted for 75 days spent in jail on the case.

If Foley violates community controls, a prison term would be for 12 months, according to a court paper.

Upon release from STAR, she may be evaluated for possible admission into The Nest in Wilmington as she resides in Middletown, stated Rudduck.

The sentencing paperwork indicated she just had a Vivitrol shot at Talbert House. Vivitrol is administered for opioid or alcohol dependence.

Court paperwork related to her guilty plea shows assistant prosecutors state they will not oppose STAR provided Foley testifies against a co-defendant if needed.

During her term of community controls, Foley must comply with any drug and alcohol assessment, mental health assessment, and random I-Samson drug testing if so ordered by the court or its Probation Department.

In an unrelated case, a twice-extended term of community controls was revoked after the defendant failed to comply with the terms of community controls. As a result, Robert Thomas Powell, 30, of Midland, must serve 153 days in prison, the remaining time on a 59-month prison term.

Powell attended STAR twice and served 1,189 days in jail, prison and at STAR toward the total 59-month prison term, stated a court paper.

The charges he had been convicted of originally, dating back to 2011 and 2012, included attempted illegal manufacture of drugs, and three counts of receiving stolen property.

At other recent sentencing hearings:

• Hunter N. Fields, 22, of Jamestown, convicted of aggravated possession of drugs, grand theft and theft, was put on community controls for two years, sentenced to jail for six months (with time credit for 75 days in jail), and he must pay court costs. He must take part in the residential program at STAR Community Justice Center as one sanction of his community controls.

• Kandy R. Hernandez, 42, of Blanchester, convicted of possessing heroin, received a suspended six-month jail term, and was placed on community controls for a two-year term, with participation in STAR Community Justice Center programming a requirement. Credit was granted for 42 days in jail on the case. Hernandez must pay court costs.

• Jeffrey A. Mills, 34, of Columbus, convicted of breaking and entering, was put on community controls for two years, and received a suspended six-month jail term (with credit for 73 days served). He must pay court costs and a public defender fee.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Foley http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_foley_p.jpg Foley Powell http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_powell_p.jpg Powell