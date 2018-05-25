Foundation recognizes 5 Wilmington educators

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Schools Foundation presented the 2018 Williams Excellence in Teaching Awards on May 25 at the District Staff Recognition Breakfast.

This year the Wilmington Schools Foundation recognized a teacher from each building. Each teacher received a certificate and $200 to spend in their classroom.

The Williams Award was established in 1996 by the WHS Class of 1945. It honors the memory of two devoted teachers, Woodrow and Esther Williams, who dedicated their professional lives to excellence in education. The awards are presented each year to teachers who reflect the enthusiasm, dedication, preparation, and inspiration the Williams exhibited.

This year’s award winners were:

• Ashley Wolf, fourth-grade teacher at the East End Elementary

• Hillary Battrell, Language Arts teacher at WMS

• Ben McCoy, Intervention Specialist at Denver Elementary

• Kayla Reavis, Kindergarten teacher at Holmes Elementary

• Travis Murray, Spanish teacher at WHS

Jen Martin, Principal at East End Elementary, said “Mrs. Wolf is a phenomenal teacher. She believes in all students and inspires them to take ownership of their learning. ”

Karen Long, Principal of Denver Elementary, had this to say about Mr. McCoy: “He is dedicated to his students and to the teachers that he works with. He accepts the present level of ability of his students and motivates students to do difficult things.”

Cortney Karchner-Rethmel couldn’t say enough about Mrs. Reavis. “She works hard every year to create a space that fosters learning and development for all students. She makes learning accessible and challenging for all students.”

According to Bert Martini, Principal at WMS, “Mrs. Battrell serves the students through her work at the building and the district level. She is a leader when it comes to PBIS and UDL. Through effort, training, and natural ability she has shared this knowledge with the staff by leading parts of professional development and allowing teachers to visit her room to observe a real life example of implementing these skills with her classes.”

Stephanie Walker, principal at WHS, spoke highly of Mr. Murray: “He is an excellent educator who finds a way to engage all students, even the reluctant learner, into his daily lessons. He makes a difference for our students each and every day creating a high energy learning environment.”

If you would like to help keep this tradition going, please feel free to include a donation to the Williams Excellence in Teaching Award with your membership dues.

