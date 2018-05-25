Port authority hosts regional meeting

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Port Authority hosted the first quarterly meeting for the Dayton Development Coalition’s (DDC) region, bringing together economic development leaders from the 14-county region.

Joining them were representatives from several of the region’s Workforce Development offices, colleges, and other workforce development professionals.

“This is the first time we have gathered both groups for the same event,” said Mitch Heaton, DDC Vice

President, Economic Development. “Our intent is to better coordinate workforce development efforts to the benefit of business – current and future.”

Julie Sullivan, DDC Executive Vice President of Regional Development, introduced the new format combining the groups. An around-the-room introduction revealed a good mix of workforce and economic development representatives.

The balance of the morning saw several presentations from JobsOhio, the DDC and Member-Partners on topics including Talent and Workforce in Ohio; ACT Work-Ready Communities; Site Visit Preplanning and Debrief Best Practices, and an outline for the upcoming DDC visit to China.

The group engaged in a robust discussion around the ACT Work-Ready Communities. Brenda Latanza from Preble County and Amy Donahoe from Springfield led that discussion, explaining benefits they had seen in getting their larger community involved with the program.

The morning wrapped up with a tour of the Wilmington Air Park. For many in the region, it was a first visit and a great chance to see the airport and the facilities.

“We were glad to have this opportunity to host the event and bring so many professionals in our region to Wilmington and Clinton County,” said Dan Evers. “The DDC and JobsOhio facilitate many inquiries about possible site locations in our area, and this was a chance to showcase our community to all of those in attendance.”

Learn more about the Dayton Development Coalition at www.daytonregion.com.

For more about the Wilmington Air Park, visit www.wilmingtonairpark.com.

Economic development leaders from a 14-county region shared ideas at the event held at the Wilmington Air Park. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_port-meeting.jpeg Economic development leaders from a 14-county region shared ideas at the event held at the Wilmington Air Park. Courtesy photo