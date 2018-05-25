Conservative group running pro-Renacci ads, mailers

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Republican U.S. Senate nominee in Ohio is being praised by a conservative group in new ads and mailers.

The Americans for Prosperity organization backed by the wealthy Koch brothers is launching a six-figure nationwide campaign aimed at curbing “wasteful spending” in Congress. Ads target 17 House Republicans and Democrats who voted for this year’s $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill while thanking 13 representatives who opposed it, including Jim Renacci.

Renacci won this month’s GOP primary to oppose second-term Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

The ads and mailers in Renacci’s northeast Ohio district encourage people to call the congressman and urge him to keep fighting the “spending problem.”

Brown’s campaign has aired a TV ad saying Renacci has “always looked out for himself.”