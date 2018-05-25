Honored for volunteerism

Clinton County CASA volunteer Tarah Mongold, third from the left, was recently recognized for her volunteer efforts in neighboring Greene County. The Greene County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution recognizing May as Supervised Visitation Awareness Month. During May, there were orange ribbons and posters placed in local agencies. During May the Visitation Center recognized Tarah Mongold as Volunteer of the Year. Mongold, and other volunteers in the Visitation Center, donate their time to maintain a safe environment for children while they visit with their non-custodial parent. As a CASA volunteer in Clinton County, Mongold is one of 16 volunteers advocating for abused and neglected children who are involved in the juvenile court system. If you’re interested in becoming a CASA volunteer, please contact CASA Director Kim Vandervort at 937-383-1137.

