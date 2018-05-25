Blanchester celebrates FFA Week

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester kicked off our celebration of FFA Week on April 23.

We started off the week by honoring two people that have a huge love for FFA. Monday was Mac Daniel’s Monday, a.k.a “Dress like your favorite version of Mr. Shell.” Timmy Tuesday followed by dressing like our one and only Tim Rennells — “Dress in your favorite work boots and bring your everyday carry!”

On Wednesday we wore blue and gold for the FFA’s colors — national blue and corn gold — and 17 of the 18 students that dressed up wore their official dress. They received extra credit.

Thursday looked like the county fair for Show Day Thursday as 13 students wore their show clothes.

We finished off the week with a classic Flannel Friday and a Blanchester tradition: “Drive your tractor to school day” where four BHS students participated while 19 wore their flannels.

During FFA Week our chapter has a little fun by doing FFA personalities, including:

Best Buds: Boys — Kyle Adams and Dylan Allen; Girls — Lilly Tedrick and Erin Wilson

Biggest Case IH Fan: Jacob Miller

Biggest John Deere Fan: Jordan Stroud

Cutest Couple: Jordan Stroud and Erin Wilson

Cutest Couple That Never Was: Tim Rennells and Felicity Richardson

Most FFA Spirit: Boy — Tim Rennells; Girl — Felicity Richardson

Worst/Dirtiest Truck: Boy — Jordan Stroud; Girl — Destennie Hupp

Talk Of The Farm: Boy — Jordan Stroud; Girl — Lilly Tedrick

Most Likely To Be A Farmer: Boy — Jordan Stroud; Girl — Erin Wilson

Most Likely To Be A Rodeo Clown: Boy — Wesley Mitchell; Girl — Lilly Tedrick.

From left are Austin (last name not known) and Josh Helton, Jonathan Trivett, Jordan Stroud and Tim Rannells. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_blan-ffa.jpeg From left are Austin (last name not known) and Josh Helton, Jonathan Trivett, Jordan Stroud and Tim Rannells. Courtesy photo