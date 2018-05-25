Company seeks to preserve Blan history

BLANCHESTER — A video about the village may start filming next month.

At Thursday’s Blanchester Council meeting, Satoli Glassmeyer of the website History in Your Own Backyard spoke about making a documentary video about the history of the village.

He asked council if they could cover $799 of the video’s budget.

“What I do, obviously, it’s not free. Typically to do a documentary on a town like this it’s like $1,799. But I’ve got a co-sponsor that’s funding up to ten of these documentaries in Clinton County and he’s covering the first $1,000 on any of the town videos I do,” he said.

The website, based out of Sunman, Indiana, has produced videos about locations in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, New York, and Pennsylvania. According to Glassmeyer, the website has three main purposes for doing these projects.

“One is to educate the younger generation about these sites so when these kids grow up, they maintain what we left behind. Two, it’s to educate the general public about these sites … and three, all these documentaries are going to be archived in state libraries in Indianapolis, Columbus, and Frankfort, so that future generation a hundred years from now can look back and see what existed in 2018,” he said.

He showed the council the first five minutes of a video they made about Georgetown, Ohio. The video featured host Scott Borders interviewing resident Ned Lodwick about the connection between Georgetown and President Ulysses S. Grant.

Glassmeyer said what they’d do is come down and interview someone like Mayor John Carman, or a council member, or a local resident about the history of the village up until the present day.

After that, Glassmeyer would film parts of the town either on foot, in his car, or with his drone.

Once he’s finished editing — which takes two to three weeks, according to him — he’ll send a master copy to the village and it would be allowed to post it on Facebook or website if they wish.

They’ll also send the link to the school districts and mayors of Clinton County and neighboring counties to share.

He said he plans on shooting footage on the first and third Saturday of June.

Councilmember and Vice Mayor Cindy Sutton — filling in for Mayor John Carman who was absent — told Glassmeyer they would look over the material given to them and would be in contact with him.

For more information on the site, visit historyinyourownbackyard.com.

