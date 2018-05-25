Veteran-led commeorations throughout county

Traditional Memorial Day weekend commemorations, parades and related activities are planned throughout Clinton County.

These events include:

SATURDAY

Martinsville

Flags will be placed on the resting places of veterans at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26 at Martinsville IOOF Cemetery at 537 Cemetery Road.

Volunteers are welcome to participate and are appreciated.

SUNDAY

Wilmington

American Legion Post 49 will provide American flags to decorate veterans’ graves at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington beginning at 8 a.m. Everyone is welcome to participate.

Anyone who helps decorate the cemetery will receive a ticket which can be used to receive a “free” breakfast at the American Legion Post. Breakfast will be served at the Post following the cemetery decorations.

Everyone is welcome; however, only those with the aforementioned “breakfast tickets” are free. There is a charge for breakfast for all others.

Anyone needing further information regarding decorating the cemetery or the breakfast may call Jim Cook, Past Post Commander, at 937-218-2036.

Blanchester

Second Creek Cemetery — Services led by Blanchester American Legion Marion Post 179 will be held at the Second Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 27.

Rev. Gerald L. Duecker, Pastor of the church, will give the address and conduct services in the church. Following, children of the church will place flowers on all graves of veterans.

Members of Marion Post 179 will present services in the cemetery honoring those who have served in all wars.

Port William

Port William Memorial Day Service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 27 in Maple Grove Cemetery. The speaker will be Beth Ellis.

If it’s raining, the service will be held at the Port William Methodist Church.

MONDAY

Wilmington

American Legion Post 49 in Wilmington will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade Monday, May 28.

Anyone wishing to be in the parade should come to the Post no later than 9:30 a.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. (leaving the Post at 10 a.m.) and march to Sugar Grove Cemetery for a Memorial Day program.

Following the program at the cemetery, Post 49 will host a carry-in luncheon. Everyone is welcome to participate in the carry-in.

Anyone needing further information regarding the parade or the luncheon may call Jim Cook, Past Post Commander, at 937-218-2036.

Blanchester

• IOOF Cemetery — Services at the Blanchester IOOF Cemetery will be held on Monday, May 28. The parade will form at the First National Bank parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and move out promptly at 10 a.m. and travel down Center Street, south on Wright Street and west on Main Street to the cemetery.

Those invited to take part in the parade include all veterans and auxiliaries, Blanchester High School Marching Band, Blanchester Marion Twp. Fire Department, Blanchester Life Squad, drill teams, Boy Scout and Girl Scout units, Cub Scouts and Brownies, fraternal lodges, churches, etc. Vehicles will not be allowed except for the police escort and cars for veterans unable to walk. Horses will not be permitted.

Invocation and address will be given by Calvin Martin, Pastor of the Pleasant Grove Community Church and Chaplain for the Blanchester American Legion Marion Post 179.

The Blanchester High School Band will perform and play the National Anthem followed by a firing of the 21-gun salute performed by the Blanchester American Legion Marion Post 179. Playing of Taps will follow.

• Garrison Cemetery — Services at Garrison Cemetery, Shawnee Trace Road, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 28.

Invocation and address will be given by William McCracken, retired Clinton County Common Pleas Judge and a Vietnam veteran.

Firing of the salute will be by the Color Guard from the Blanchester American Legion Marion Post 179. Playing of Taps will conclude the program.

• Westboro Cemetery — Services at Westboro Cemetery will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 28.

The program will be presented at the GAR Cenotaph in the cemetery. Invocation and the address will be given by Calvin Martin, Pastor of Pleasant Grove Community Church and Chaplain for the Blanchester American Legion Marion Post 179.

Firing of the salute will be by the Blanchester American Legion Marion Post 179 Color Guard. Playing of Taps will conclude the program.

Sabina

The Memorial Day observance in the village will be held 10 a.m. Monday, May 28 at the Sabina Cemetery.

Clarksville

Memorial Day service at Clarksville Cemetery hosted by Boy Scout Troop 155 will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28.

Program will include a flag ceremony, Taps, the placing of the wreath and readings by Scouts of Boy Scout Troop 155, Boy Scout Troop 999 and Cub Scout Pack 155.

Music will be provided by the Clinton-Massie High School Band.

Lees Creek

Lees Creek 95th Memorial Day service and parade will be Monday May 28.

The parade will form at 1:15 p.m. at the township garage and church and the march to the cemetery will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the Sheriff, fire trucks and the East Clinton Band leading the way.

For the service, Kevin Bean will welcome all and the invocation will be delivered by Don Bowles. Posting of the flag will be by the Henry Case Camp, #93 Sons of the Union of Veterans of the Civil War, Company C, 20th Regiment, Ohio Volunteer Infantry, Washington CH, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the Star Spangled Banner. The Gettysburg Address will be given by Maggie Matthews.

Guest speaker will be Mike Rupp, followed by the decorating the grave of the unknown soldier by Kaeleb Bean.

Kevin Bean will give the roll call followed by the gun salute, Taps and the Battle Hymn of the Republic.

Martinsville

Memorial Day services for the Martinsville IOOF Cemetery at 537 Cemetery Road will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28.

Jim Weible, Minister of the Martinsville Methodist Church, will give the address.

New Vienna

New Vienna Memorial Day Parade will form at 9:30 a.m. at the gazebo, with the parade beginning at 10 a.m. and proceeding to the New Vienna Cemetery. The East Clinton Marching Band will participate.

The keynote speaker will be Pastor Joe Pinkerton from the Beech Grove Freewill Baptist Church.

The master of ceremonies is Tim Colonel. There will be a pledge of allegiance; Leah Balon will sing the national anthem; FFA students will give the Gettysburg Address; and a band member will play “Taps”.

There will be a public reading of the names of fallen soldiers from the New Vienna area, plus a balloon release.

At the cemetery, local Scouts will conduct a flag-raising, after having the flag at half-staff for Memorial Day.

Everyone is welcome. Cluxton’s Dairy Bar is providing ice cream cones to children participating in the parade.

