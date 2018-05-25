Ghost City Press to publish Wilmington native’s micro-chapbook

Ghost City Press, a New York publisher, recently acquired the debut micro-chapbook of Wilmington native LeeAnn (née Holmes) Adams.

Adams, who writes under the pseudonym L.N. Holmes, will be one of the authors participating in the 2018 Summer Micro-Chapbook Series. Her collection of stories is titled “Space, Collisions” and will release July 19.

“Space, Collisions” is a micro-chapbook containing three brief stories. A micro-chapbook is usually about 20 pages or less. Chapbooks and micro-chapbooks are a popular form of publishing among small presses, and also help to boost a writer’s career.

In the story “When Continents Collide,” a man waits on the shores of the Outer Banks for the collision of the North American and African continents. “Trace” focuses on the intimate secrets shared between one pining woman and her self-destructing lover. In “Spacefall,” two scientists take a break from work to drive to the countryside and bask in their friendship.

Each installment in this short collection offers motifs of physical distance and intimate connection. Overall, the stories emphasize the common longing to overcome the space that divides.

Adams formerly worked for the Wilmington News Journal where she wrote features and news stories.

L.N. Holmes is a winner of the Apparition Lit April Flash Fiction Contest, among other awards. She received her MFA from Creighton University, where she was a half-fellow.

Her stories have appeared in or are forthcoming from F(r)iction, Newfound, Vestal Review, Laurel Magazine, Crack the Spine, and elsewhere.

To learn more, visit her website: lnholmeswriter.wordpress.com .

