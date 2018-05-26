145th WHS commentcement exercises

Waiting in the wings of the Wilmington Middle School gymnasium prior to the 145th WHS commencement exercises are, in the foreground from left, class treasurer Ridgeden Beam and class vice president Parker Gunkel.

After the faculty entrance comes the processional of the graduating seniors. The Wilmington High School Class of 2018 is comprised of 217 graduates.

The WHS Senior Choir, directed by David Beck, sang “I Found a Way” and “I’ll Be There For You”. In the right foreground is one of two sign-language interpreters for the deaf who took part in the commencement exercises. The interpreters are Trish and Kelly Hutchinson.

The processional of the WHS graduating seniors continues.

Graduating WHS senior Dylan J. Beaugard, right foreground facing camera, greets his father Marty Beaugard, president of the board of education, who as a school board member was part of a line of school district officials who shake hands and congratulate the graduates right after they are presented their diploma.

The WHS processional of graduating students included, in the left background, one young man on crutches. He didn’t let that stop him.

After graduating seniors walk in pairs for the processional, they remain standing next to their chairs as their classmates take their own walks down the aisle between the sets of chairs.

Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Melinda “Mindy” McCarty-Stewart, in the center foreground, gives a high-five prior to the graduating students processional.