East Clinton awards 106 diplomas

Prior to the start of commencement, this group of graduating East Clinton High School seniors posed for a photograph. Altogether, the East Clinton Class of 2018 is comprised of 106 graduates.

In the foreground, East Clinton graduating senior Kiersten Paige Martin poses with her grandmother Yvonne Charles for a photograph by Kiersten’s mother.

Hugs and smiles dominate the scene at the conclusion of the East Clinton commencement exercises.

The processional at East Clinton signals the start of commencement.

The East Clinton Choir, directed by Laura Nichols, sing “Hold Back the River”.

In the foreground, East Clinton graduating senior Jacob Davis hugs his aunt LeAnn Davis.

After invocation and before the official welcome and introduction of the platform, the East Clinton Class of 2018 and the commencement audience stand for the pledge of allegiance.