Blanchester celebrates Class of 2018

Dr. John Hollon gives the baccalaureate address at the Blanchester High School graduation on Sunday.

Blanchester School Board President Todd Bandow takes a photo of his son Brant during his valedictorian speech at Blanchester High School Graduation on Sunday. Brant was one of six class valedictorians.

Mandalyn Gerlach gives her valedictorian speech during the Blanchester High School Graduation on Sunday. Gerlach was one of six class valedictorians.

Class of 2018 President Joshua Creekmore gives his speech during the Blanchester High School Graduation on Sunday.

The Blanchester High School Class of 2018 at their graduation on Sunday.