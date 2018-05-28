Martinsville Alumni set annual dinner

Martinsville Alumni members are looking forward to their annual dinner meeting on June 9 at the Wilmington Senior Center at 789 N. Nelson Road in Wilmington.

The social hour will be from 3-4 p.m. followed by a short business meeting. They will be recognizing the classes of 1948, 1958, and 1968. Although the class of 1968 did not attend Martinsville School as high school students, they were in the building as junior high students.

The program will be Kay Francis, a motivational humorist and author from Wilmington. She gives humorous keynote presentations and stress management workshops all over the United States.

A buffet dinner will follow at 5:30 p.m. Cost of the meal is $15 payable to Martinsville Alumni Association and can be mailed to Janet Stanforth, 317 Darbyshire Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177 or call 937-383-0691.

Anyone who attended Martinsville School is welcome to attend.