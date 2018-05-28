Summer market promises to be grand

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Farmers’ Market invites you to the grand opening of the 2018 Summer Farmers’ Market 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 2 — where there will be something for everyone.

the event will feature live music from Sam Miller, food from Young’s On the Moove food truck, face painting and kids’ activities plus member deals from the Clinton, Fayette and Greene County Farm Bureaus.

Shop a selection of locally grown and raised meats, eggs, fruits, vegetables and herbs, and treat yourself to homemade breads, pies, scones, cupcakes and other baked goods.

You can also purchase handmade pottery, jewelry and alpaca-fiber items. The market even carries treats and accessories for your four-legged friends.

The General Denver Hotel will be offering their famous Farmers’ Market brunch from 9-11 a.m.

The 2018 Clinton County Summer Farmers’ Market takes place every Saturday, June through September from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Mulberry Street (between Locust and Main streets).

You can visit the Farmers’ Market at www.ClintonCountyFarmersMarket.com and on Facebook and Instagram.

Questions may be emailed to kaity@clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com or call 937-725-1643.

The 2018 Clinton County Summer Farmers Market promises to be even bigger and better than last year's grand opening and summer market.