COMING UP CALENDAR

Tuesday, May 29

• Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, May 29 at 8:30 a.m. for the purpose of certifying the results of the overlapping districts where Clinton County is the most populous, and any other business that may come before the board. The meeting will be held in the Clinton County Board of Elections Office, Room 126, 46 S. South St., Wilmington.

Monday, June 7

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Tuesday, June 12

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District regular monthly meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Clinton SWCD office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington.

• Clinton County Public Defender Commission will conduct a commission meeting, 9:30 a.m., at the Clinton County Law Library, 3rd floor of county courthouse.

Thursday, June 14

• Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Thursday, June 21

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Monday, June 25

• Clinton-Massie school board meets at 7:30 p.m. at the Middle School, Room 533.

Thursday, July 5

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Tuesday, July 10

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District regular monthly meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Clinton SWCD office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington.

Thursday, July 12

• Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Monday, July 16

• Clinton-Massie school board meets at 7:30 p.m. July 16 at the Middle School, Room 533.

Thursday, July 19

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Thursday, Aug. 2

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Thursday, Aug. 9

• Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District regular monthly meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Clinton SWCD office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington.

Thursday, Aug. 16

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Monday, Aug. 20

• Clinton-Massie school board meets at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Middle School, Room 533.

Thursday, Sept. 6

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District regular monthly meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Clinton SWCD office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington.

Thursday, Sept. 13

• Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Monday, Sept. 17

• Clinton-Massie school board meets at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Middle School, Room 533.

Thursday, Sept. 20

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Thursday, Sept. 27

• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Thursday, Oct. 4

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District regular monthly meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Clinton SWCD office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington.

Thursday, Oct. 11

• Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Monday, Oct. 15

• Clinton-Massie school board meets at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Middle School, Room 533.

Thursday, Oct. 18

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Thursday, Oct. 25

• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Thursday, Nov. 1

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Thursday, Nov. 8

• Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District regular monthly meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Clinton SWCD office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington.

Thursday, Nov. 15

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Monday, Nov. 19

• Clinton-Massie school board meets at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Middle School, Room 533.

Thursday, Dec. 6

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District regular monthly meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Clinton SWCD office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington.

Thursday, Dec. 13

• Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

Monday, Dec. 17

• Clinton-Massie school board meets at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Middle School, Room 533.

Thursday, Dec. 20

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District regular monthly meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Clinton SWCD office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington.