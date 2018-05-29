BPD: Wanted man takes off, is arrested

BLANCHESTER — A Midland man was apprehended after Blanchester police say he took off after being arrested and was tracked down by an officer.

In the early morning hours of Friday, May 25, Ptl. Ian Courtney stopped a suspicious person on a bicycle in the 200 block of South Columbus Street, according to Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt. He said the man was identified as Justin Wells, 20, of Midland.

“Ptl. Courtney learned that Wells was wanted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for violating the terms of his probation there,” said Reinbolt. “Courtney placed Wells under arrest and handcuffed him, and he said he was having a“panic attack. Courtney then summoned an ambulance. A backpack he was wearing was searched and found to contain drug paraphernalia and several knives.

“While waiting for the ambulance to arrive, Wells took off running down South Columbus Street with Courtney in pursuit. Ptl. Courtney apprehended him a short time later,” added Reinbolt.

An ambulance arrived and examined Wells, who was then taken to the Clinton County Jail.

Reinbolt said Wells was charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, charges he will answer in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

