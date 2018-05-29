Chatfield College holds its 47th commencement

Chatfield College held its 47th commencement ceremony on May 19 at St. Veronica Church in Cincinnati. Fifty-two graduates were honored at the ceremony, which included students from both the St. Martin campus in northern Brown County and the Over-the-Rhine campus in Cincinnati.

Kathy Wade, CEO of Learning Through Art, Inc. and an Emmy Award nominated vocalist, gave the commencement address.

Two graduates were awarded the “Julia Chatfield Distinguished Student Award” — Trent C. Moore III from the St. Martin Campus and Nakéla Kiera Kevon Williams from the Over-the-Rhine campus. This award is designed to recognize a graduate at each campus based on nominations submitted by the faculty and staff.

Besides a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, the student must exhibit the determination of Julia Chatfield by turning obstacles into opportunities, is friendly, inclusive and supportive in dealing with others and displays leadership qualities.

Karen Crumley was presented with Chatfield’s “Dean Agatha Fitzgerald, OSU Excellence in Teaching Award”. This award is given each year to an instructor who exemplifies the academic spirit and values of Chatfield College.

Karen has been teaching as an adjunct instructor since 2012. Her first experience at Chatfield, however, was as a student, 10 years prior to joining the faculty. Her considerable knowledge and experience led her to earning the position as chair of the Education Department, the College Credit Plus advisor, and chair of the Faculty Senate.

Chatfield College is a private, faith-based, liberal arts college offering the Associate of Arts degree. It is an open enrollment college. For more information, please visit the website at www.chatfield.edu or call 513-875-3344 or send an e-mail to admissions@chatfield.edu .

From left are new Chatfield College graduates Bailey Myers, Branson Young and Jocelyn Kuha. In May they received Associate of Arts degrees. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_three.jpg From left are new Chatfield College graduates Bailey Myers, Branson Young and Jocelyn Kuha. In May they received Associate of Arts degrees. Courtesy photos Chatfield College Class of 2018. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_class_pic.jpg Chatfield College Class of 2018. Courtesy photos