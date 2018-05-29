Sabina Community Pool now open

SABINA — The Sabina Community Pool held an Opening Day Pool Party which drew an estimated 400 guests throughout the event.

Passes are for sale at the Sabina Water Department, with daily admission at $4 ($2 after 5 p.m.). Starting this year, discounts on passes are offered to veterans and first responders.

Pool parties can be booked by calling the fiscal office at 937-584-2123. For more information, contact Daphne at the pool or Nancy Cornell at the fiscal office.

The opening-day festivities included free hot dogs, soda, and bottled water donated by Carl Anders who was celebrating his birthday. A special thanks goes out to him for his humble generosity, and to the ladies who arranged a group of youngsters to sing happy birthday to him.

Consumed were 320 hot dogs, at least 10 cases of soda, and an unknown amount of water. Appreciation is also extended to Nate Hamilton who worked tirelessly for the past month getting things ready, and then after work for the pool-opening party came out and ran the grill.

Nancy Cornell and Amy Burns also put in some long hours helping paint, decorate, and perform other tasks getting things prepared.

Thanks also to Rick and Donna Clevenger, Donna Rolston, Vicki Mongold, Brooklyn Hamilton and everyone else who pitched in, said Village of Sabina Councilman Jim Mongold.

Another special thanks to Duke Hunt for volunteering to DJ the event, and congratulations to the pool management and staff for a job well done, Councilman Mongold said.