Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, May 9. Critical: Pizza sauce sitting out at room temperature that is not properly marked with date and time. Prepped pizzas on rack are not using timers per the written documentation that was provided for holding product time in lieu of temperature (second step). Employees stated that new computer system will tell you when to pull product but no one can get me to computer screen to show me how long pizzas have been on rack. Product that is expired will not scan into register and must be wasted. This product is placed in walk-in cooler to hold until food pantry picks up. Product is not marked as waste or outdated product for pick-up. Please provide signage to ensure everyone knows this is outdated/wasted product. (Corrected.) Pizza ring with sauce build-up on outside was in large container with cheese.

Facility front was remodeled. Inspections conducted on April 25 and April 30 requesting additional information; we still have not received information on surface materials used, paint, etc. Please provide information immediately. Employee making pizza dough wearing bracelet. Employee came in with a beard; all facial hair must be properly restrained with a beard net. Faucet at 3-compartment sink is leaking. Nozzle has towel wrapped around it. Back door to facility was propped open during inspection. All doors to facility must be self-closing and doors must be kept closed with tight-fitting doors. If back door is to be kept open then opening must be screened to help prevent insects and rodents from entering the facility. Walls by mixer are dirty. Floors by mixer are dirty. Dough on the floor between prep table and freezer. Floor is wet with water all over the pizza dough prep area. All date marking and time/temperature holds must be corrected immediately. Will return May 10 to speak with GM about remodel and new computer system. When I return someone needs to be able to explain the time-hold procedure and be able to provide written copy of time-hold proccdure.

Follow-up: Approx. June 6.

• The Outpost, 3992 SR 730, Wilmington, May 10. Critical: The inside of the ice chute is dirty with pink residue. Hose from soda machine is down in drain pipe of plumbing that should be air gapped. All plumbing required to be air gapped with 2-inch air gap to prevent any sewage from backing up into the unit.

No employee at this facility has their Level 2 food safety certification.

Follow-up: Approx. June 7.

• Wilmington Bowling Center, 2667 SR 22/3, Wilmington, May 10. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

• Paddock Club, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington, May 10. Two employees behind bar did not have hair restrained. The hand sink has no soap and no paper towels available. There were plastic food containers and utensils in hand sink. Hand sinks are for handwashing only. There was no thermometer in the Ascend refrigeration unit. When this facility sets up buffet they are charging per person and pay at the bar — this is acting/serving like a Class 4 facility. You must discontinue serving the buffet in this manner. Please contact Health Department regarding this matter.

Follow-up: Approx. June 7.

• Holmes Elementary, 1350 W. Truesdell St., Wilmington, May 9. Follow-up. Table in cafeteria has been fixed with new top. Thank you.

• South Street Wine Cellar, 41 N. South St., Wilmington, May 8. Everything looks good. Only using disposable cups and utensils. Closing May 12 at this location.

