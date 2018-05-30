Getting things figured out

Thinking caps are employed Wednesday as Clinton County officials and an interior designer reconfigure the current location of the Board of Elections into space suited to the common pleas court’s Adult Probation Department. Among things getting worked out are having enough designated offices as well as open areas. The reconfigured space is expected to include a “testing toilet” where drug tests can be conducted on defendants rather than in a public restroom. As previously reported, the Board of Elections will relocate to the County Annex Building on South Nelson Avenue — a move expected to take place prior to the fall election season. In the photo foreground from left are Casler Design Group Interior Designer Elizabeth Visser and Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck, while in the background is Clinton County Commissioners President Patrick Haley. All of them are reviewing diagrammed floor space options.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal