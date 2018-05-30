Blan program connects youths to work

BLANCHESTER — For the third consecutive summer we are facilitating a low-tech, low-cost program to try to connect local kids who are looking for work with local adults who have work to offer.

The program, called “Operation Idle Hands”, operates on the premise that kids with nothing to do and no money to do it with are more likely to find mischief than those who are gainfully employed.

Summer work also helps kids learn responsibility and the value of a dollar, and this program also offers the opportunity for all of our citizens to span the “generation gap.”

Here’s how the program works:

• There is a bulletin board in the police station entryway. The bulletin board is divided into two sections: “Help Wanted” and “Work Wanted”;

• Cards are provided that are labeled “Help Wanted”.” Any adult can come to the police station and complete a “Help Wanted” card and post it on the bulletin board. These cards will have the name and phone number of the person to contact, as well as a general description of the work available;

• Cards are provided that are labeled “Work Wanted.” Anyone aged 12-17 can come to the police station and complete a “Work Wanted” card and post it on the bulletin board, as long as they have their parent’s permission. The card must be signed by a parent. These cards will include the name and phone number of the person wishing to work (or their parent’s name and phone number) and a general description of the work the person is looking for.

I would have liked to have had this program up and running several weeks ago, but our workload of late has been heavy. We have already had some adults come to the police station with work to offer.

I wish to make it absolutely clear that, through this program, the police department is merely facilitating an exchange of information. The Village of Blanchester and its police department are not responsible for accidents or injuries suffered by anyone participating in this program; are not responsible for the conduct of people performing the work or the quality of the work performed and do not guarantee the quality of work performed or the fitness of any particular person to perform it.

The police department does not screen anyone posting a “Help Wanted” notice, nor those seeking work, and we strongly encourage parents to meet with and familiarize themselves with any person who might employ their child prior to entering into any sort of agreement for work.

This is the third year for the program in Blanchester seeking to connect willing youth workers with jobs that need to be done in summer. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_Idle-Hands.jpg This is the third year for the program in Blanchester seeking to connect willing youth workers with jobs that need to be done in summer. Courtesy photo