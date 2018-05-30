Clinton County named a Top 100 micropolitan

WILMINGTON — Clinton County was recently recognized as one of the “Top 100 Micropolitans” in the U.S., according to a ranking by Site Selection magazine.

This trade publication annually ranks states and regions on their success in securing projects that result in new investment and job creation opportunities.

In 2017, as it did the previous two years, Ohio produced more Top 100 micropolitans than any other state — 16 — while Georgia came in second with 14. The Wilmington — Clinton County micropolitan tied for 64th on the list.

Annually, Site Selection magazine offers the opportunity for states to submit projects, announced or initiated, for consideration for the Governor’s Cup – awarded to the state(s) with the greatest number of qualifying projects and total projects, per capita for the previous year (2017).

Projects needed to meet at least one of the following criteria: 20 or more jobs created; 20,000 square feet or more of new or expanded space be constructed; or capital investment of $1 million or more for construction, land or building. According to Site Selection’s Conway Projects Database, it focuses on new corporate facility projects with significant impact, including headquarters, manufacturing plants, R & D Operations and logistics sites.

Clinton County submitted four projects, with a combined impact of $70 million in new investment, 150 new job opportunities to be created, and 400 jobs retained. The project submissions are “vetted” by JobsOhio, the state’s economic development agency, and again by Site Selection’s staff.

County-wide projects were submitted by the Clinton County Port Authority (CCPA).

“We’re pleased to see our community receive national recognition as an exceptional location for business expansion,” said Dan Evers, CCPA Executive Director. “The projects, and the effort to provide relevant project data for this review, are a reflection of our local units of governments and local economic development network working together to facilitate growth and investment.

“We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio in submitting these projects, and in the work done to secure these opportunities. It speaks volumes about our community, region, and state’s collective effort to facilitate economic development opportunities.”

Statistically, a micropolitan is area with an urban cluster with at least 10,000 but less than 50,000 in population, according to the Census bureau. It recognizes 550 micropolitan statistical areas in the United States.

The Bright Farms facility is under construction on Davids Drive. It announced its intention to locate in Wilmington, bringing capital investment and jobs to the area. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_micro-2.jpg The Bright Farms facility is under construction on Davids Drive. It announced its intention to locate in Wilmington, bringing capital investment and jobs to the area. Courtesy photo http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_CCPA-LOGO-Final_4C.jpg Courtesy photo