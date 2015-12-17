WAHS joins national pet adoption promotion

WILMINGTON — A mirth-filled holiday season is yours when you bring a new pet into your home. An adopted pet will give you the not-to-be missed experience of opening your heart and home to a new furry family member or two.

Wilmington Area Humane Society (WAHS) is joining national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society, along with animal rescue groups and shelters across the country, in the “Bring Joy to Your World” annual animal adoption campaign running now through Dec. 31.

You are invited to meet adoptable pets Sunday, Dec. 20 from 1-3 p.m. at the WAHS Shelter, 5361 US 68 N., Wilmington. Adoptable pets may also be adopted through appointment by emailing wahspets@yahoo.com or calling the toll-free pager at 1-877-802-1633.

“So many people don’t realize how absolutely amazing and love-filled rescued pets can be. It’s like they know you save their life. WAHS has adorable adoptable pets ready to go home now,” said a WAHS spokesperson. “Whether you have your heart set on a cat or dog, you don’t have to pay high prices to have a wonderful pet join your family. Just come meet our amazing dogs and cats and you’ll fall in love.”

WAHS is an active partner in Best Friends No More Homeless Pets Network which offers help and support to animal rescue groups that save lives in their communities.

Every day some 11,000 animals are killed in our nation’s shelters simply because they don’t have a home. When you choose to adopt your next pet you are becoming part of the solution right here in our community. That’s why we are proud to partner with Best Friends on this holiday adoption promotion.

WAHS holiday adoption promotion include a $25 adoption donation for cats & kittens while dogs are $125 including a dog license. All pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, and up to date on shots and adopter will receive a copy of the health record.

WAHS is a an all-volunteer operated non-profit 501(c)3 organization formed to promote the welfare of dogs and cats in Clinton County and to provide programs to the residents of this area to nurture and strengthen the human/animal bond. WAHS receives no tax dollars and relies on donations, fund raisers and adoption fees to fund its programs.

Best Friends Animal Society is a leader in the no-kill movement and runs the nation’s largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals, adoption centers and spay and neuter facilities in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City as well as lifesaving programs in Partnership with more than 1,300 rescue groups and shelters across the country.