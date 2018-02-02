Sewell names Dan Horras driver trainer

WILMINGTON – Dan Horras was recently promoted to the newly established position of Driver Trainer just eight months after he started working for Sewell Motor Express — a locally based, family owned Truck Load Carrier — and after he earned his CDL through Butler Tech.

When Horras decided to change his career, he was nearing retirement age. With a college degree and a successful career as a business supply chain director that spanned more than 20 years, he found that the industry he worked in was changing and that remaining employed at the same level was becoming a challenge.

“After being laid off two times in a two-year period, I thought to myself, ‘I want a job that I can take into retirement’,” he said. “One that’s affordable, that’s flexible and in-demand. I chose Butler Tech’s program because it had a reputation of being a well-structured program, and the trainers are very professional.”

In June, he was Sewell’s driver of the month. In December, the company asked him to re-vamp their entire training program and take it over.

Jay Sewell, President of Sewell Motor Express, said, “Dan Horras came to Sewell Motor Express at just the right moment, with his previous experience and his newly developed skills he was the perfect person to help us start our brand-new training program. With the growth that we are experiencing, it is great to have not just a Driver Trainer, but a Driver Advocate.”

“Anytime someone decides to make a change in the final stage of their career, it can be stressful,” Horras said. “If you like managing your own time and being your own boss, you’ll find that it will become less stressful and it has actually been revitalizing for me to be on the road. I like driving and being able to see the countryside.

“It’s the hardest job you will ever love. You can work as hard as you want in this career, your income isn’t capped, your income potential is entirely up to you.”

