ATSG names Berger Chief Commercial Officer

WILMINGTON – Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) announced it has hired Mike Berger as Chief Commercial Officer.

Berger will assume responsibility for the sales and marketing strategy and execution for the ATSG family of companies, and will also be President of Airborne Global Solutions, ATSG’s commercial and consulting enterprise responsible for selling the bundled solutions of the ATSG family of companies. Berger will report to ATSG Chief Operating Officer Rich Corrado.

“Mike has a significant record of achievement for business development in the air express industry, as well as off shore international experience and excellent familiarity with our major customers,” said Corrado. “I am confident Mike will further strengthen ATSG’s market leadership in providing flexible, innovative solutions to the freighter aircraft and air cargo needs of global companies.”

Berger’s most recent role prior to joining ATSG was Chief Commercial Officer for Dicom Transportation Group of Canada. Prior to that he held senior management positions in major air express companies including TNT Europe, DHL, and Airborne Express. He holds a bachelors degree in business management and marketing from Temple University.

“Over the past ten years, ATSG has built an impressive portfolio of transportation services to meet the aviation needs of its customers,” said Berger. “I am excited to help those customers maximize the value ATSG companies have to offer.”

For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

