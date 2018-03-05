Jarrell joins Peelle & Lundy Realtors

WILMINGTON — Walter “Butch” Peelle, CEO of Peelle & Lundy Realtors, announced Monday that Tom Jarrell has joined the firm.

Jarrell is well-known throughout Clinton County, being a lifelong resident.

A former business owner himself, Jarrell “is well-equipped to handle duties of a full-time real estate professional,” said Peelle. “We are very pleased to have Tom as an integral part of our real estate business.”

Jarrell, an East Clinton High School graduate, is active in church and sports activities.

Jarrell http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_Tom-Jarrell.jpg Jarrell