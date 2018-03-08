Allen Company’s Dohan recognized

BLANCHESTER — S. Allen Dohan, CEO of supplier the Allen Company in Blanchester, recently earned national recognition as a Promotional Products Pioneer.

The Promotional Products Pioneers recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves in the industry through their vision, drive, innovation, character and leadership, or contributed to the development of technologies that stand out in industry advancement.

The honorees were selected by the Hall of Fame advisory group which identified them based on their noteworthy contributions and impact on the promotional products industry.

The 2018 Promotional Products Pioneers recipients also included Marty Lott, owner and president of apparel supplier SanMar; and the late Bill Schmidt, previous CEO of supplier Hit Promotional Products.

Recognition took place at the 2018 PPAI Expo in Las Vegas during the Chairman’s Leadership Dinner in January.

The Allen Company’s Allen Dohan earned recognition as a Promotional Products Pioneer. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_Allen-Pioneer-Award-Celebration-3718.jpg The Allen Company’s Allen Dohan earned recognition as a Promotional Products Pioneer. Courtesy photo