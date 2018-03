Industrial Supply Solutions acquires company

WILMINGTON — Industrial Supply Solutions Inc., which has a branch in Wilmington, has acquired Tri-Flex Hose & Fitting Co., Inc. in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Tri-Flex is a premier distributor serving industrial and OEM customers in the Carolinas and Virginia.

Combining with ISS creates a market-leading value-added offering in the hydraulic hose and fittings business. “This acquisition advances our expertise in the fluid power industry, allowing us to provide more services and expertise to our customers” and “to reduce our customers’ cost,” said Industrial Supply Solutions President Frank Carmazzi.

Industrial Supply Solutions is a complete maintenance, repair and operating supplies distributor.