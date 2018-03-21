ATI pilots ratify CBA amendment

WILMINGTON — Air Transport Services Group, Inc. said Wednesday that pilot employees of its Air Transport International, Inc. subsidiary have ratified an amendment to the collective bargaining agreement between ATI and the Air Line Pilots Association.

Jim O’Grady, president of ATI, said, “We are pleased that our pilot group has ratified the amendment to our collective bargaining agreement, which will support ATI’s continued growth and superior service to customers.”

The amended agreement extends for four years from the date of ratification. Terms of the amended agreement were not disclosed by ATI.