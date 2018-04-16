Dr. Santin re-elected to OSMA Council

WILMINGTON – Dr. Brian Santin of Ohio Vein & Vascular in Wilmington was recently re-elected to a two-year term as Councilor At-Large for the Ohio State Medical Association (OSMA).

The Council of the OSMA is the equivalent of a board of directors for an organization providing executive oversight. As a Councilor At-Large he represents the voice of physicians in the Wilmington/Clinton County areas at the state level.

The OSMA is a statewide medical association representing nearly 16,000 Ohio physicians, residents, fellows, medical students, and practice managers. The OSMA is dedicated to advancing the practice of medicine for physicians and their patients, advocating on behalf of Ohio physicians at the state level, and protecting the medical profession.

The OSMA is affiliated with the American Medical Association at the national level and county medical societies at the local level.

Dr. Santin also serves as the Chair of the Audit & Appropriations Committee of the OSMA and as a member of the Compensation Committee.

In addition to his time and efforts with the OSMA, Dr. Santin was also recently elected to serve as an Alternate Governor for the Ohio Chapter, of the American College of Surgeons (OCACS).

He continues to serve as the Chair of the Membership Committee for the OCACS. The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational association of surgeons founded to improve the quality of care for the surgical patient by setting high standard for surgical education and practice.

To contact Dr. Santin or schedule an appointment call 937-655-VEIN (8346).

Dr. Santin http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_brian-santin.jpg Dr. Santin