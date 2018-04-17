Dr. Kreusch retires; office relocating to Prairie Ave.

WILMINGTON — After 33 years of practice, Dr. Thomas J. Kreusch Jr. is bidding his patients and chiropractic practice farewell.

Ongoing health issues have led to the heart-wrenching decision to retire, said Kreusch.

“My patients, as well as chiropractic practice, are very special to me, so to suddenly have to say goodbye is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. I am however pleased to announce that I am leaving my patients in good and competent hands,” said Kreusch.

Dr. Terry Shaffer is taking over for Kreusch. Shaffer comes from a large extended family of nine chiropractors, and has been in practice for more than 30 years, stated a news release.

Shaffer’s brother Dr. Robert Shaffer will also be covering at times.

Kreusch added, “Lynn Leach will be running the office. Many of you know Lynn. She has been with us for several years, and this will help keep continuity during the transition.”

As of May 2, the office will relocate to 576 Prairie Avenue in Wilmington, which will improve the parking situation.

“My wife Yvonne and I are saddened at the thought of saying goodbye. Many of our patients have become like family. We thank you for allowing us to serve you these many years. We are hoping to see everyone around town,” Kreusch said.