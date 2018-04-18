Continental Manor honors volunteers

BLANCHESTER — Continental Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Blanchester is very grateful for, and proud of, the volunteers who donate their time and energy throughout the year for their residents.

In honor of National Volunteer Week, Continental celebrated those volunteers with an annual dinner.

Volunteers come from a mix of churches, businesses and community members. Volunteers donate their time to organize, help and participate in various activities for residents, including religious services, daily activities like pet therapy, photos with the Easter bunny, birthday parties, bingo, socials and much more.

As tokens of appreciation for their dedication, each volunteer was presented with a certificate of appreciation, a volunteer t-shirt, and treats to take home.

Beach said the volunteers have a profound effect on the lives of the residents. A kind word, a gentle touch or a listening ear can mean so much to someone who is sick, in pain or lonely. They generously give the gift of time to make contact, provide support and encouragement and make someone’s day a bit more bearable because they have taken the time to care and to listen.

They give of themselves and bring with them their life experiences, skills, abilities, compassion, intellect and humor and ask for nothing in return yet they receive friendship, appreciation and satisfaction. Beach said as each volunteer was called up to receive their certificate, they were given the chance to say something about what they do as volunteers.

Several said that they felt like they are the ones that have been blessed, when they come in to volunteer. Several told of loved ones that had once been a resident of Continental Manor, and that by seeing first hand how good they were taken care of, how clean and nice smelling the place was, how the staff really cared about their loved ones, that it made them want to be a part of Continental, even after their loved one had gone on to heaven.

From the activity department which coordinates such events to the dedicated departments that participate, and of course, the faithful volunteers, Continental Manor would like to thank all the participants who contributed to making the volunteer program such a success.

If you are interested in learning more or becoming a volunteer, please contact activity director Lisa Beach at lbeach@continentalmanor.org or 937-783-8018.

