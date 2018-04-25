Come celebrate ‘new’ Continental Manor

BLANCHESTER — A lot has been happening in the year since Tom Cunningham, the new Executive Director for Continental Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Blanchester, joined the facility.

The main thing you notice when you walk in is laminate hard wood flooring throughout the halls. The family room, dining room, lobby and all halls have been freshly painted. The dining room is decorated by paintings that the residents have painted.

Activity Director Lisa Beach said the residents will be starting this week to work on paintings for other areas in the facility. She said they are part of the “Opening Minds Through Art” program, which Beach became certified to teach through the program at Oxford University. In addition, Continental is a certified Music and Memory facility.

Cunningham said that there are private and semi-private rooms available and each has a private bathroom. New furniture was recently purchased for different areas of the facility and some of the residents’ rooms.

John Meece, the Therapy Department Director, said that the therapy department has recently acquired some new equipment. They have a variety of rehabilitation equipment that can benefit both short-term and long-term residents and guests.

Continental owns a home therapy company, called Summit, so when residents are in for rehab to home, they can have the same therapy specialists follow them to their home afterwards as well, if they choose to.

Continental also offers respite care. That way if someone in the community that is caring for mom or dad, but needs a break, needs a vacation, or has to go away on business, can leave their loved one at Continental Manor while they are away, and rest easy knowing their loved ones are being cared for.

Continental has recently hired Anita Wood as the new dietary manager. She comes to Continental with over 30 years of experience.

When you walk in to the dining room you see cloth table cloths and linen napkins. At meal time, residents receive a menu from which they can order what they want, just like you would in a restaurant.

A staff member takes the order and turns it in to the kitchen to be prepared to order. Cunningham said they are trying to create a restaurant-style dining experience for the residents.

On Thursday, May 17 at noon, Continental is planning a cookout in the back yard in honor of National Nursing Home Week. Residents from the community are invited to attend.

”We have a wonderful backyard here at Continental, and I think the residents will be excited to show it off to visitors,” said Cunningham. “It has a gazebo, flowers and shade trees. There is also two raised beds the residents are looking forward to planting. Last year residents planted tomatoes, green onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers.

Cunningham said more remodeling plans are in the works for the near future, as we are constantly trying to improve and upgrade every aspect of Continental Manor, for the comfort and care of our residents.

Continental Manor is affiliated with Deaconess Senior Services, a not-for-profit organization that has been serving in Ohio since 1888.

Continental Manor has added many features as well as upgrading many of its rooms, including new furniture. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_continental-manor.jpg Continental Manor has added many features as well as upgrading many of its rooms, including new furniture. Courtesy photo

Community invited to May 17 cookout