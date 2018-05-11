Board of Realtors, Wal-Mart team up for others

The Clinton County Board of Realtors recently recognized Wal-Mart for their generous donation toward the recent Day of Caring. For a number of years, Wilmington Wal-Mart has matched funds raised by the Board of Realtors at their annual Pancake Breakfast. All funds raised from the pancake breakfast and the match by Wal-Mart are donated to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Pictured are Steve Riehle, Martha Saylor, Ray Sarkees and Robyn Clifton from the Clinton County Board of Realtors, Gerald (Bud) Kobler and Ann Norman from Wilmington Wal-Mart, and Denise Stryker from the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

The Clinton County Board of Realtors recently recognized Wal-Mart for their generous donation toward the recent Day of Caring. For a number of years, Wilmington Wal-Mart has matched funds raised by the Board of Realtors at their annual Pancake Breakfast. All funds raised from the pancake breakfast and the match by Wal-Mart are donated to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Pictured are Steve Riehle, Martha Saylor, Ray Sarkees and Robyn Clifton from the Clinton County Board of Realtors, Gerald (Bud) Kobler and Ann Norman from Wilmington Wal-Mart, and Denise Stryker from the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_board-of-realtors-donates.jpeg The Clinton County Board of Realtors recently recognized Wal-Mart for their generous donation toward the recent Day of Caring. For a number of years, Wilmington Wal-Mart has matched funds raised by the Board of Realtors at their annual Pancake Breakfast. All funds raised from the pancake breakfast and the match by Wal-Mart are donated to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Pictured are Steve Riehle, Martha Saylor, Ray Sarkees and Robyn Clifton from the Clinton County Board of Realtors, Gerald (Bud) Kobler and Ann Norman from Wilmington Wal-Mart, and Denise Stryker from the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Courtesy photo